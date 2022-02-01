Bradford man wins big in lottery

Christmas came early for a Bradford man last year.

Konstantin Leonov matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order to win $100,000 in the December 24 draw.

He told the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation while picking up his cheque that he was shocked when the lottery terminal lit up and played the winning jingle.

"It's still hard to believe," said Leonov.

He said he plans to pay some bills with his winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Frank's Convenience on Holland Street in Bradford.