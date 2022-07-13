Bradford man wins lottery - twice
Seven years later, he's four times as lucky as the first time.
Not only did Remo Gallo of Bradford won $126,000 in a POKER LOTTO in 2015, Gallo just picked up a cool $500,000 in LOTTO MAX winnings in the May 27, 2022 draw.
The 43-year-old father of two said he scanned his ticket early one morning and thought he had won $50,000 and a free play.
"Then I saw more zeroes and thought, 'Wow.' I told my wife, and she started crying," Gallo said.
Gallo said it feels surreal. "It's amazing to win, then win again!"
He plans to use his winnings to pay for his children's education, treat himself and spend time with his family.
LOTTO MAX players in Ontario have won more than $7 billion since 2009, including 92 jackpot wins and 776 MAXMILLIONS prizes, across the province. LOTTO MAX is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.
OLG books in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. They encourage people with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit them online or mail them in. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.
The winning ticket was purchased at Shell Select on Leslie Street in Newmarket.
