Bradford PSW rolls away with grand prize in vaccine contest

A Bradford personal support worker (PSW) was awarded a new car on Monday after participating in a vaccine contest.

In June, Sienna Senior Living created the contest to increase immunization among its staff, and the prizes were a way to thank them for participating.

Front-line workers were given ballots for draws once they received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the CEO and President Nitin Jain, once the contest began, staff vaccinations jumped 20 per cent.

He said as of Monday, 92 per cent of staff had been vaccinated.

"Vaccines have been a game-changer for the sector and for the residents. Our goal was always to provide education in our company. The second was incentives, which we've done, and the third was making vaccines mandatory as of October 12th," said Jain.

Prizes were drawn at each vaccination mark of 75 per cent, 80 per cent and 85 per cent and included $5,000, $7,500 and $10,000.

The grand prize ballot was drawn at the 90 per cent vaccination mark.

The red Hyundai grand prize was donated by Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia, who owns Mississauga Hyundai Superstore.

He said after watching PSW's and front-line workers battle COVID-19 during the pandemic, he wanted to give back.

"I've seen over the last 18 months what the PSW's and front-line workers have done for the humanity in society," said Bhatia.

Botas said she doesn't have any plans for the car yet but is looking forward to surprising her husband and children when she rolls up the driveway.