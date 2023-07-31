Bradford Public Library strike enters second week with a deal no closer to being in reach

Eleven days ago, library workers in Bradford West Gwillimbury walked off the job, taking strike action.

As their strike enters its second week, the union representing workers at the library and the municipality's negotiators are no closer to reaching a tentative deal.

The main disagreement is over wages, with workers asking for an increase of $1.35.

"Half of them make less than the living wage for the GTA and so really they are making poverty wages," said Katherine Grzejszczak, CUPE Local 905 President. "We know that folks want to see this library reopen. The library is full in the summer. It's really, really used by the entire community."

There has been very little movement from either side when it comes to presenting a new deal.

Bradford West Gwillimbury Mayor, James Leduc, said the town was given an ultimatum regarding the union's demands.

"It's $1.35 per year they're asking. We need to get to the table and understand there are bigger ramifications for what that means for the town," Leduc told CTV News. "We're not a non-profit or a business. We are a municipality. We actually respond to the taxpayers, so it's something we need to do. Let's get back to the table, and it's just up to the union to allow us to get back to the table without something like their ultimatum."

Despite little negotiating, CUPE Local 905 is commending the town for moving its regularly scheduled town council meeting. Tuesday's planned meeting would have seen the council walk across the picket line to the library, where its meetings are regularly held.

"The union asked us (to move), and council agreed, out of respect, we value our employees, and our employees asked us to respect the picket line," Mayor Leduc said.

Grzejszczak said the decision indicates that the town is serious about finding a way forward.

"We're really happy that they made that decision and didn't create a situation where people would be forced to cross the line," she added. "So now, we're waiting for them to come back with a new and improved offer so we can settle this once and for all. We are really hopeful that their meeting on Tuesday will bring that deal forward."