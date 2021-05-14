Bradford restaurant owner charged for defying the provincial stay-at-home order

Police charged the owner of a Bradford restaurant for defying the provincial stay-at-home order by welcoming customers indoors to dine.

South Simcoe Police say officers received reports the Minho Restaurant and Catering on Holland Street West had a group of people eating and being served inside the establishment on Thursday night.

Under the stay-at-home order, all non-essential businesses must remain closed, offering curbside pickup or delivery only.

Additionally, residents are required to remain at their households, except for an essential purpose.

Police served the restaurant owner with a Provincial Offences Notice for violating emergency orders.

On Thursday, Premier Doug Ford extended the order until at least June 2 in an effort to continue driving down COVID-19 transmission.