Bradford's Italian home-baked pizza

He's a carpenter by day and a gourmet pizza connoisseur by night.

Meet Dylan Braico, a 30-year-old Bradford man who fell in love with creating pizzas during the pandemic.

Last year, he travelled to Italy to study the great art of pizza dough creation, as well as reading enough books on the subject to make him turn pro.

"When I first started making dough, it was a disaster," Braico said. However, when he began experimenting with water hydration and different recipes, he soon realized he needed help from the greats.

He travelled and honed his recipe in Milan, Rome and Naples before he was satisfied it was his best.

Working between 5:30 and 7:30 Wednesday to Saturday, Braico takes orders on social media and sells the favourites Margarita, Spicy Nduja, Prosciutto or Pepperoni with assorted toppings to 30 to 50 clients weekly.

"These are your more gourmet pizzas," he said.

