Bradford's new Community Hub on track for fall opening

A new multi-million-dollar community hub in Bradford will see its first set of tenants move in this fall as progress on the facility ramps up over the summer.

The Town purchased the site of the former Bradford Public School on Church Street in 2018 to construct a 30,000-square-foot community hub to provide a central location for social services, programs, meeting rooms and multi-purpose room.

Structural components are completed, with crews tackling some finishing touches, including mechanical and electrical fit-ups.

"I am very excited to see this community-centred facility nearing completion," said Mayor James Leduc. "Thank you to our residents, especially those neighbouring the project site, for your patience and understanding as we work through this final phase of construction.

I would also like to thank the federal government for their support on this project through their Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program grant of $5.3 million."

Council granted the first set of leases to Helping Hand Food Bank, CrossTrainers Canada, and WOW Living.

"This larger, modern facility will provide our volunteers and clients with a much-needed improved experience and support our efforts to serve the fast-growing Bradford West Gwillimbury community," said Brian Febel, Helping Hand Food Bank chair.

The Town said the Church Street facility is on track for its official opening in October.