Bradford school closed due to staffing shortages
The list of central Ontario schools closing due to staffing shortages continues to grow.
On Monday, St. Marie of the Incarnation in Bradford West Gwillimbury is closed for in-person learning.
Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) says transportation and before and after school child care will not be provided during the school closure.
SMCDSB noted that students can access their virtual learning classroom remotely during the school closure period and that families will be provided with updates regarding the status of reopening.
On Friday, Grey Highlands Secondary School in Flesherton was forced to switch to remote learning due to staffing shortages.
Last Monday, St. James Catholic School in Tottenham also faced a shortage and moved to online learning.
Saint Gabriel the Archangel Catholic School in Barrie and Holy Cross Catholic School in Innisfil recently closed for similar staffing issues.
Over the last few weeks, the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic Board said some of the closures were partly due to COVID-19 related absences.
-
Man in hospital following stabbing in Halifax Monday night: policePolice in Halifax are on the scene of a stabbing on Barrington Street near Scotia Square.
-
Chinook School Division could cut education assistants' paid hours due to budgetary pressuresEducation assistants (EA) in Chinook School Division are concerned their paid hours could take a hit.
-
Calgary Rath defend title at Canadian National ringette championshipsThe Calgary Rath had to wait three years to defend their ringette title, but on Saturday, the Rath made it official.
-
Animal welfare advocates speak out against backyard chicken coop pilotAnimal welfare advocates pleaded with committee members Monday to reject a two-year pilot project allowing urban chicken keeping.
-
Unvaccinated New Brunswick health-care workers return to workUnvaccinated New Brunswick healthcare workers returned to work Monday, after being put on unpaid leave late last year.
-
'Exhausted all options': St. Marys navigates impact of overnight ER closureFor the third night in a row, the emergency department at St. Marys Memorial Hospital closed at 6 p.m. on Monday.
-
'A political football': Concern over Alberta's premier pushing U.S.-style views on school curriculumA professor studying social studies education in Alberta is concerned that American-style rhetoric about curriculum is creeping into what the premier is saying.
-
High-profile Ottawa lawyer Lawrence Greenspon hired to defend 'Freedom Convoy’ leader Tamara LichA high-profile criminal defence lawyer in Ottawa has been hired to defend one of the leading figures of the 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
-
'Heavy snowfall': Weather warning issued for East Vancouver IslandEnvironment Canada is warning of "heavy snowfall" for areas of East Vancouver Island Tuesday, particularly around Campbell River.