Bradford school closed due to staffing shortages

The list of central Ontario schools closing due to staffing shortages continues to grow.

On Monday, St. Marie of the Incarnation in Bradford West Gwillimbury is closed for in-person learning.

Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) says transportation and before and after school child care will not be provided during the school closure.

SMCDSB noted that students can access their virtual learning classroom remotely during the school closure period and that families will be provided with updates regarding the status of reopening.

On Friday, Grey Highlands Secondary School in Flesherton was forced to switch to remote learning due to staffing shortages.

Last Monday, St. James Catholic School in Tottenham also faced a shortage and moved to online learning.

Saint Gabriel the Archangel Catholic School in Barrie and Holy Cross Catholic School in Innisfil recently closed for similar staffing issues.

Over the last few weeks, the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic Board said some of the closures were partly due to COVID-19 related absences.