Residents of a Bradford retirement home were delighted by a surprise delivery of cards and carnations from Cupid himself on Valentine's Day.

The cards were made with love by elementary students at a number of Bradford schools, and the blooms were donated by Linda's Floral Design.

The Valentine project was the brainchild of South Simcoe Police school resource officer Elisabeth Aschwanden. Aschwanden put out a call for 432 handmade cards to deliver to seniors. She received more than 1,400.

The cards were dropped off at seniors' homes earlier this week for a quarantine period ahead of Valentine's Day.

The Elden of Bradford Retirement Residence incorporated the surprise delivery into its Valentine's soiree with a decadent dinner.

"It's all about spreading the love, said Activities Director Craig Axelrod, dressed as Cupid for the occasion.

"Especially with the challenging times we're in, the more love we can spread, the better."