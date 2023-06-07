Bradford stabbing called 'hate-related' by police

South Simcoe police have one suspect in custody involved in what they call a "hate-related" stabbing in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Police say it happened at a restaurant on Holland Street West at about 2 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators determined two men were assaulted – a 22-year-old and a 32-year-old – both of Bradford by two others. The second suspect has yet to be arrested.

Police say the younger victim was treated at hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The other victim did not require medical attention.

The suspect in custody is charged with assault and assault with a weapon. Police aren't providing the second suspect's description nor further detail on why the incident was "hate-related."

According to police, the stabbing was targeted, and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Aaron McQuillen at 905-775-3311 extension #1420, email or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.