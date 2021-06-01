Bradford West Gwillimbury restaurant charged for failing to comply with an emergency order

Police charged the owners of a Bradford West Gwillimbury restaurant for failing to comply with an emergency order by having too many people on a patio.

South Simcoe Police say they received a report of a limousine dropping off a group of people at the 1812 Grillhouse restaurant on County Road 27 on Saturday night.

Police responded and observed a group on the patio.

Police served the restaurant owner with a Provincial Offences Notice for violating emergency orders.

The stay at home order is set to expire on Wednesday, however, the province remains under an emergency brake, which still prohibits restaurants from opening to indoor or outdoor dining until at least mid-June.