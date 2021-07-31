Bradford West Gwillimbury Treasure Hunt Days return
Residents in Bradford West Gwillimbury have a new way to get unwanted items from their homes.
The town has brought back its Curbside Treasure Hunt for this weekend. Any interested residents can leave unwanted items at their curb for someone else to collect.
"It was an idea that came forth from our residents," says Caleigh Clubine, the community relations officer for the town. "Council thought it sounded like a great idea and it was a good opportunity to make sure that items don't end up in the landfill and for people who maybe don't have a vehicle that can carry a sofa to the goodwill store, this gives them a good opportunity to put it out at the curb, and someone can come and take it if they want."
Anyone participating is asked to label items that are up for grabs to ensure personal belongings aren't mistakenly taken. Participants are also requested only to leave things that pose no risk to anyone else and remain in good working condition.
The event is taking place throughout this weekend. Any unclaimed items must be removed from the curb by 7 p.m. Sunday.
For more information click here.
-
Man falls to his death after police called to 'disturbance' in Coquitlam, IIO investigatingBritish Columbia's police watchdog is investigating an incident in which a man fell to his death while police were present at a home in Coquitlam early Sunday morning.
-
Sask. Health Authority warns of COVID-19 exposure at Lloydminster casinoThe Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning the public about possible exposure to COVID-19 at a casino in Lloydminster.
-
2 homes destroyed by fire in southwest CalgaryTwo homes and one detached garage in the southwest community of Woodbine went up in flames Sunday afternoon.
-
Farmers struggling to produce quality crops amid droughtIt may have rained for a short stretch Saturday, but farmers will need much more than they got to salvage their fast-dying crops.
-
'We want to celebrate our liberation': Guelph honours its Black history on Emancipation DayThe Guelph Black Heritage Society held a special celebration in the city Sunday to mark Canada's first Emancipation Day.
-
Family speaks out about racism after people throw garbage at grandmothers and kids in Surrey parkFamily members of those targeted with racist comments are questioning how the RCMP handled the incident.
-
Oliver Square no more, shopping centre rebrands to 'Unity Square'A shopping centre in Edmonton changed its exterior signage and online branding to remove ‘Oliver’ from its name.
-
Police recover body from Sparrow Lake in GravenhurstOPP say they have found a body in Sparrow Lake that they believe is in relation to a missing person investigation.
-
Coyote attacks woman in Stanley Park during B.C. Day long weekendThe B.C. Conservation Officer Service is investigating after a woman was attacked and suffered scratches to her shoulders and upper back.