Bradford woman keeps her mom's holiday tradition alive to win $100,000

Keeping a holiday tradition going paid off for a Bradford woman who scratched her way to "the most magical Christmas" she said she's ever experienced after she won $100,000 with the lottery.

Mariel Clark, 40, said once she turned 18, her mom would add lottery scratch tickets to her Christmas stocking, and it's a tradition she has carried on over the years.

"Once everyone finished opening their gifts on Christmas Day, I made myself a cup of coffee and sat on the sofa with my tickets. To my surprise, one of them was a big winner," Clark said, adding she was initially in disbelief.

"I called my husband over to check, and he didn't believe it either," she said.

Soon, the reality of her win set in. "I began to freak out. I kept screaming."

Clark said her children hoped the win would mean a family vacation.

"My youngest said, 'Mama, does this mean we can go to Disney World?'"

However, rather than packing their suitcases, Clark plans to invest her winnings.

The winning ticket was among an Instant Gift Pack purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Holland Street in Bradford for $20.