Bradley Barton has been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Cindy Gladue. Anti-masker targets Vancouver business, leaving staff afraid The owner of a local camera store said she is overwhelmed by the public’s support after a man stormed into the business berating staff for enforcing the provincial mask mandate. Calgary man wanted on warrants caught while RCMP investigating unrelated matter Alberta Mounties lucked out, in a way, during an investigation into an erratic driver spotted in central B.C. Thursday. Dining out-small business owners expecting busy weekend Restaurants are gearing up for their first weekend of indoor dining since the area went into lockdown last December.