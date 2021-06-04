Bradley Barton to learn outcome of mistrial bid Friday afternoon

A judge is set to rule Friday afternoon on a mistrial application from the Ontario trucker found guilty of killing a woman in his Edmonton hotel room in 2011.

In Februrary, Bradley Barton, 52, was convicted of manslaughter in the death of Cindy Gladue, a 36-year-old Metis and Cree woman

He is seeking a mistrial but the details remain protected by a court-ordered publication ban.

Barton's lawyer, Dino Bottos, told reporters a document of "concern" came to his attention but declined further comment, citing the publication ban.

Alberta Court of Queen's Bench Justice Stephen Hillier will rule on the application Friday at 2 p.m.

Barton's sentencing hearing was set to begin Tuesday but was postponed until at least later in June pending the outcome of the mistrial application.

Gladue's body was found in a bathtub in Barton's hotel room at the Yellowhead Inn in June 2011. Court heard she bled to death after a wound to her vaginal area.

At trial, Crown prosecutors argued Barton caused the fatal wound when he sexually assaulted Gladue. Bottos argued Barton and Gladue had engaged in consensual sex acts.

Following his February trial, two jurors were excused before deliberations began.

Justice Hillier was notified one jury member had expressed that working in the sex trade was “bad” and that Gladue would have lived had she not exchanged sex for money with Barton.

Another jury member was excused, the court heard, because he was trying to sway the opinion of other jurors.

Bottos told reporters outside court Tuesday that if the judge agrees to a mistrial, it would essentially cancel the second trial.

“It did not result in a verdict and that provides the Crown the prerogative of prosecuting the accused another time.”

It was the second trial for Barton. A jury in 2015 found him not guilty of first-degree murder.

The acquittal sparked rallies and calls for justice for Indigenous women across the country. Both the Alberta Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court of Canada ordered a new trial.

Barton, who resided in Mississauga, remains in custody. After the conviction, court was told he would not be applying for bail for financial reasons.

With files from the Canadian Press