Brady Landfill reopens week after woman's body found at facility
The city has reopened the Brady Road Landfill and 4R Depot after an Indigenous woman was found at the landfill last week.
The City of Winnipeg announced the reopening on Monday – one week after the body of Linda Mary Beardy, an Indigenous mother of four, was found at the city landfill.
The news of the reopening comes days after a rally took place in Winnipeg to remember Beardy, demand answers from police, and call for a complete shutdown of the Brady Road Landfill. The city said it had no plans to shut down the landfill.
According to the Winnipeg Police Service, there is no evidence to suggest Beardy’s death was a homicide. Officers said Beardy was seen getting into a garbage bin near a business on Pembina Highway, but was not seen getting out before it was hauled away by a garbage truck.
Police said an autopsy showed Beardy’s injuries were consistent with being inside a garbage truck.
-With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Dan Vadeboncoeur.
-
April is Organ and Tissue Donor Awareness MonthA flag representing organ and tissue donation is flying over city hall in Greater Sudbury to mark Organ and Tissue Donor Awareness Month.
-
Canadore College launches its clean water initiative strategy, looks to create safe drinking water for allCanadore College in North Bay is opening up what's called a ‘water teaching lodge’. This is part of the post-secondary institution’s larger commitment to a clean water initiative to help First Nations who do not have access to clean drinking water.
-
RCMP searching for teen girl missing from Stony Plain, Alta.Mounties west of Edmonton issued a missing persons alert Wednesday for 14-year-old Alexis Stevens.
-
Springer hits walkoff single in 10th inning win against Detroit TigersGeorge Springer drove in Danny Jansen with the winning run in the 10th inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 4-3 walkoff win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre.
-
Georgian culinary students put creations up for grabsAfter months of hard work, some student chefs put their creations up for grabs tonight.
-
-
B.C. real estate: Here's what $2 million can buyIn northeastern B.C., $2 million can buy you an 11,000-square-foot lodge that sleeps 28 and boasts more than 100 acres of land. On Vancouver's west side, it can buy you a teardown or a townhouse, but not much else.
-
Save or start over? Debate continues over future of Stratford’s first hospitalSome community members aren’t ready to say goodbye to Stratford's first hospital. City council heard from supporters who want it to save it, but the HPHA says it's "not responsible to repurpose it."
-
B.C. announces new affordable units but middle-class still feeling housing squeezeThrough a new partnership with municipalities and Metro Vancouver, the province plans to build an additional 2,000 affordable rental homes in the next decade.