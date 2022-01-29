Bragg Creek community members unveil new and improved outdoor rink at inaugural Winter in the Woods festival

The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on indoor gatherings for hundreds of people who live and visit the hamlet of Bragg Creek, but that didn’t stop community members from getting creative.

It’s why volunteers with the Bragg Creek Community Association took matters into their own hands, fundraised, and worked tirelessly to refurbish the area’s outdoor rink.

On Saturday, the new and improved facility located in the community centre’s parking lot will officially be unveiled with a series of winter-related outdoor activities to celebrate.

The inaugural Winter in the Woods festival will run from noon to 8 p.m., featuring a Bragg Creek Bears hockey game, a family skate, skills competition and other unique contests like human curling.

“We have worked so hard to make this rink the heart of the community synonymous with winter fun,” said festival chair Brian Robertson.

“But we are not done yet, we want to use events like Winter in the Woods to show off our amazing community and community spirit, and to raise funds to continue to improve our outdoor rink so it can be enjoyed for many years to come.”

Robertson adds that this year’s festival will also be used as a fundraiser to continue the revitalization of the community’s outdoor rink.

Entrance is by donation, but hockey pucks are being sold for $10 each to participate in the ‘chuck-a-puck’ event which will net one lucky winner $1,000.

The pucks have been sold by nine participating businesses in Bragg Creek and the business which sells the most will also be granted naming rights for the rink for one year.