A youth group leader from a Brampton, Ont. church has been charged in connection with a historical sexual exploitation and sexual assault investigation.

According to police, the incidents occurred between 1998 and 2003 and involved three teenagers.

No further details have been provided by police regarding the incidents, however investigators say the victims did not sustain any physical injuries.

Mississauga resident Daryl Holliday, 43, has been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation and three counts of sexual assault in connection with the investigation.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police believe there may be additional victims and are encouraging anyone with information to contact their special victims unit at 905-453-2121 ext. 3460 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.