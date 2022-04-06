iHeartRadio

Brampton driver charged with stunt driving on Highway 401 near Kingston

Ontario Provincial Police say a 21-year-old driver from Brampton, Ont. was caught going 170 km/h on Highway 401 in the Kingston area on April 2, 2022. (Handout/OPP)

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver from Brampton is facing a stunt driving charge after being caught going 170 km/h on Highway 401 near Kingston.

Police charged the unnamed driver on Saturday. They face an automatic 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impound.

The driver was also charged with failing to display two licence plates and failing to have insurance.

