Brampton high school in lockdown after student seen with weapon: police


A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police)

A Brampton high school is in lockdown after a student was reportedly in possession of a weapon, police say.

Heart Lake Secondary School, on Conestoga Drive, went into lockdown just before 1 p.m., according to Peel Regional Police.

Officers said a student is in custody, and a replica firearm was recovered. The school went into lockdown as a precaution, police said.

No injuries are reported. 

WEAPONS DANGEROUS:
- Heartlake Secondary is in lockdown as a precaution
- Police on scene
- Reports of a student in possession of a weapon
- The student is in custody
- No injuries reported
- Replica firearm recovered
- C/R at 12:54 pm
- P230360110

— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 7, 2023
