Brampton high school in lockdown after student seen with weapon: police

A Brampton high school is in lockdown after a student was reportedly in possession of a weapon, police say.

Heart Lake Secondary School, on Conestoga Drive, went into lockdown just before 1 p.m., according to Peel Regional Police.

Officers said a student is in custody, and a replica firearm was recovered. The school went into lockdown as a precaution, police said.

No injuries are reported.

WEAPONS DANGEROUS:

- Heartlake Secondary is in lockdown as a precaution

- Police on scene

- Reports of a student in possession of a weapon

- The student is in custody

- No injuries reported

- Replica firearm recovered

- C/R at 12:54 pm

- P230360110