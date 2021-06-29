Brampton man accused of sexual assault at Alliston, Ont. business

A Brampton man was arrested following sexual assault allegations at an Alliston business where police say the accused and victim both worked.

Police have since released the 57-year-old suspect from custody.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Bradford court to face charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Nottawasaga OPP Crime Unit Detective Sgt. Sarah Vance said the unit strives to investigate serious criminal offences and be mindful of victim needs.

"Officers are committed to assisting victims during what is often the worst experience of their lives, providing support throughout criminal investigations and pending court proceedings," she said.

Police encourage anyone with information or anyone who believes they have been victims of a similar circumstance to contact the Nottawasaga OPP or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

The accused has a July 22 court date.