Brampton man arrested 10 years after sexual assault in Guelph

A Brampton man has been arrested in connection with a 2012 sexual assault in Guelph after DNA linked him to the crime.

In March 2012, a woman reported being sexually assaulted in a vehicle after leaving a licensed establishment in downtown Guelph. According to a news release by Guelph police, the case was thoroughly investigated but no arrest was made at the time.

Last Thursday, a 39-year-old Brampton man was arrested and charged with sexual assault following DNA testing by the Centre of Forensic Science.

He will appear in court on Dec. 9.