Brampton man arrested for allegedly defrauding multiple seniors in grandparent scam

Police have arrested a Brampton man after he allegedly defrauded a number of seniors by means of grandparent scams, and are appealing to any additional victims to come forward.

A release issued Friday said York police launched an investigation into the alleged offences in March 2023, after they received reports of four people who had fallen victim of a grandparent scam.

A grandparent scam is a type of fraud in which someone calls another individual, usually a senior citizen, and claims to be their loved one in need of emergency funds.

The victims told police they had all received calls requesting money to help a loved one who was in jail or legal trouble, investigators said. After the victims organized the funds, the suspect came to their home to pick it up, they added.

Following the investigation, a suspect was identified and arrested. Aaron Hewit, 51, was charged with two counts of fraud, one count of extortion, one count of conspiracy, one count of possession of property obtained by crime, one count of trafficking in property obtained by crime, and one count of laundering proceeds of crime.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Investigators believe there are more victims, according to the release, and urged them to come forward with any information by calling York Regional Police at 1-905-830-0303 ext. 6612, or by email at 1743@yrp.ca.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) says that from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31. 2022, there were 1,352 reports of emergency scams, resulting in more than $4.5 million in losses.