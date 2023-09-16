Brampton man arrested in connection with daylight shooting

A Brampton man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place on Sept. 13.

Police say the shooting occurred in broad daylight at approximately 3:10 p.m., near the intersection of McLaughlin Road and Bovaird Drive in Brampton.

The suspect and victim, who became involved in a verbal altercation in the moments leading up to the shooting, were allegedly unknown to each other. Police say the argument led to the suspect allegedly shooting the victim “several times.”

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been identified as Damian Solomon, 23, of Brampton. He turned himself into Peel police on Friday.

He has been charged with attempted murder using a firearm, occupying a motor vehicle with knowledge of a firearm, possession of a restricted device, possession of a loaded firearm without a license, and knowledge of the unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Peel police at 905-453-2121 ext. 2333.