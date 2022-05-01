Brampton man caught doubling speed limit in Innisfil

A Brampton man is accused of doubling the posted speed limit after being pulled over in Innisfil Sunday morning.

According to South Simcoe Police, the driver, 22, was caught going 116 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Innisfil Beach Road.

Police charged the driver with stunt driving.

The driver’s license was suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

In Ontario, posted on the provincial website, any driver who reaches 50 km/h over the speed limit loses six demerit points and is fined $9.75 for every km/h exceeded.