Brampton man charged after 52 kgs of suspected cocaine seized at Sarnia-area border crossing

A man from Brampton has been charged after authorities seized more than 100 pounds of suspected cocaine near Sarnia, Ont. earlier this month.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said that on Dec. 4, the driver of a commercial truck entered the country at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry in Point Edward, Ont. and was referred for a secondary examination.

While inspecting the vehicle’s trailer, CBSA said that border services officers allegedly found and seized boxes containing 52 kgs of suspected cocaine.

The CBSA subsequently arrested Manpreet Singh, 27, of Brampton, Ont.

He was then taken into custody by the RCMP and formally charged with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

This matter is now before court.

“The RCMP works collaboratively with CBSA to protect Canadians from threats identified at our borders. This is another example of the tremendous work being done by our agencies to keep illegal drugs from reaching the streets in our communities,” Supt. Rae Bolsterli, of the RCMP’s Border Integrity Program, said in a release.

From Jan. to Oct. 31, 2023, Canada Border Services Agency in the Southern Ontario Region seized more than 1,300 kg of narcotics.

Anyone who suspects any suspicious cross-border activity is asked to contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060, local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).