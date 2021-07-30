Brampton man charged after female victim recruited, trafficked into sex trade
York Regional Police (YRP) have charged a Brampton man after an investigation into human trafficking allegations made by a victim.
On June 7, investigators with YRP launched an investigation after a female victim contacted them for assistance.
According to police, the victim identified a suspect whom she said had recruited and trafficked her into the sex trade.
YRP investigated the allegations made and arrested a suspect on July 21.
Thirty-year-old Carlington Wadley, of Brampton, has been arrested and charged with one count of human trafficking, one count of material benefit and one count of trafficking of a controlled substance.
Police have released Wadley’s photograph, as they believe there may be more victims and “are asking for those victims to come forward and speak with investigators.”
“Investigators are willing to speak with anyone involved in the sex trade who may be looking for a way out or who may require assistance to escape these dangerous circumstances,” a release on the charges said.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit at 1-866-876-5423.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for July 31, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Saturday, July 31.
-
'Rights aren't a competition': Anti-trans hate is on the rise in Canada, activists and advocates sayAs LGBTQ2S+ people and allies await the return of Parliament to if see Bill C-6, a bill banning conversion therapy, will be passed into law, trans Canadians and activists worry that the delay could be fueling anti-trans rhetoric that trans folks are a threat to women’s rights.
-
Kylie Masse wins silver medal in women's 200-metre backstrokeKylie Masse has won a silver medal in the women's 200-metre backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics.
-
One person seriously injured in North York shootingA shooting in North York Friday night left one person seriously injured, Toronto police say.
-
Alberta Medical Association head concerned over government lifting COVID restrictionsThe head of the Alberta Medical Association says he has significant concerns with the province's decision to suspend almost all of its COVID-19 public health protocols.
-
Sask. RCMP officer charged with impaired driving twice in 24 hoursA Saskatchewan RCMP officer is facing impaired driving charges following two incidents earlier this week.
-
Heat warning issued for Calgary expected to last through weekendA heat warning was issued by Environment Canada for Calgary Friday afternoon.
-
Urgent request for support to help vulnerable people in SudburyThe Sudbury Action Centre for Youth, known as SACY, is a charitable organization is operating a cooling centre at 199 Larch St. for vulnerable people.
-
Elks finalize team roster, add D’Antne Demery to active listThe Edmonton Elks made a few more changes to its roster as Canadian Football League (CFL) teams worked to finalize their players before the Friday evening deadline.