Brampton man charged after multiple elderly victims defrauded in lottery scam
Peel police have charged a man in connection with an alleged lottery scam that ripped off a total of more than $200,000 from multiple elderly victims across the country.
Police began an investigation after being contacted by victims who said they had been told they had won lottery sweepstakes.
Before they could collect their winnings, the victims were instructed to send funds to cover fees, police said.
“The victims were promised millions of dollars in cash and vehicles,” police said.
On Tuesday, police announced that they had arrested a suspect identified as 27-year-old Javaune Ledgister from Brampton.
He is facing a charge of possession of property obtained by crime. Police said Ledgister was released on an undertaking and will appear in court next month.
Investigators believe there may be more victims within and beyond the Greater Toronto Area and are asking them or anyone with information to contact the Fraud Bureau at 905-453-3311 ext. 3335 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.
-
Lethbridge police ask for public assistance in search for missing teenLethbridge police say Andrew 'Georgie' Rabbit, 17, left Sifton Family Services on an unsupervised break just after 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 and hasn't been seen since.
-
Calgarians' efforts to aid Turkiye and Syria ramp up; Samaritan's Purse to set up field hospitalSamaritan's Purse is preparing to deploy about 75 disaster assistance response team members equipped with 52 patient beds, a pharmacy and two operating rooms to Turkiye.
-
Oilers beat Red Wings 5-2 in DetroitWarren Foegele scored twice in the second period and the Edmonton Oilers went on to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Tuesday night.
-
London’s pledge of 47,000 homes includes assertive letter to province but avoids ‘punching them in the face’Frustration with the province’s new housing legislation boiled over in council chambers
-
Businesses brace for looming economic slowdown, ask for break on taxesAt 2:18 Run in Victoria, Phil Nicholls is wondering what an economic slowdown might mean for his small business specializing in high-end sneakers and clothing.
-
Before and after: How Toronto's MARZ uses AI to make motion picture magicWhile much of internet is still buzzing about the wonders of ChatGPT, a Toronto-based technology and visual effects company is making its own splash in Hollywood using artificial intelligence.
-
Ted Fontaine posthumously inducted into North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of FameA tireless advocate, residential school survivor and accomplished hockey player has been posthumously inducted into the North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame.
-
Ottawa spending $2M for international commission to offer advice on unmarked gravesOttawa is spending $2 million for an international organization to provide Indigenous communities with options around identifying possible human remains buried near former residential school sites.
-
Man makes 224th donation to Canadian Blood ServicesCanadian Blood Services in Barrie is working to fill hundreds of empty appointments this month, with the service relying on the generosity of many regular donors.