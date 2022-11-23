Police lay criminal charge against driver in Bradford crash that killed elderly couple
Police charged a Brampton, Ont. man with two counts of dangerous operation causing death in connection with a collision in Bradford West Gwillimbury in July.
South Simcoe police say the accused was driving southbound on County Road 27, north of Highway 9, on July 21, when the crash occurred.
The impact caused one of the vehicles to erupt in flames.
Police say an 84-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman from Toronto, who were travelling in one vehicle, were pronounced dead at the scene , while the 29-year-old driver of the other vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries.
Police say he has since been released from the hospital.
The cause of the collision has not been revealed. At the time, police told CTV News speed was a possible factor.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a future date to answer to the charges.
-
Fog advisories in effect for London regionMuch of the region is under a fog advisory Thursday with zero visibility reported in some areas.
-
Fog advisory in effect for most of southern Ontario with 'near-zero' visibility in some areasDrivers are being warned of near zero visibility on the roads this morning as the GTA and much of southern Ontario sit under a fog advisory.
-
Fog advisory in effect for Central OntarioA fog advisory is in effect for Central Ontario throughout the morning rush hour.
-
Collision nearly ensues after improper stop for police on Highway 401OPP are reminding drivers of proper procedure when it comes to moving over to the right shoulder of the road for emergency vehicles after a near collision on Highway 401.
-
Waterloo region Indigenous catering company aims to use food to connect and heal communityAn Indigenous catering company in Waterloo region is looking to bring tradition back to the table.
-
Two sent to hospital following a crash in Wellesley TownshipA 76-year-old female and a 20-year-old male were both taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being involved in a collision Wednesday in Wellesley Township.
-
Southdale Road West and Colonel Talbot Road future home of roundaboutA busy area of southwest London, Ont. will be the future home of a roundabout, following a public meeting held Wednesday night — and residents have already been notified.
-
Here's where you can see Santa Claus in Ottawa this ChristmasCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Santa's busy schedule at malls and events across Ottawa.
-
Ottawa public school board to resume debate virtually on mandatory masks in schoolsThe Ottawa Carleton District School Board announced trustees will resume a public meeting on a mask mandate for students and staff at 6 p.m., and the public will be able to watch the meeting online.