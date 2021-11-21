Brampton man charged in fatal crash near Marathon, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police filed a charge relating to a fatal motor vehicle collision near Marathon, Ont. that claimed the life of 69-year-old David Hamilton in February.

Prabhjot Cheema, 35, of Brampton has been charged with Dangerous Operation Causing Death after an investigation revealed his tractor trailer collided with Hamilton’s pickup truck, sending it into the guardrails.

Officers from the OPP Marathon detachment were called to the scene on Highway 17 near the Little Pic River Bridge just after 7:00 p.m. on February 13, 2021.



Investigators closed Highway 17 from Terrace Bay to Marathon for approximately 14 hours while OPP Technical Traffic Control Investigators (TTCI) conducted their investigation.



Police have not released any details with regards to which company was employing or contracting Cheema at the time of the collision, however, did confirm that there was another passenger inside the tractor trailer. That individual’s name has not been released.



Several other emergency teams also responded including Marathon Fire Department (MFD), Anishinabek Police Service (APS), Marathon and Terrace Bay Emergency Medical Services (EMS).



Cheema is set to appear in court on January 20, 2022.