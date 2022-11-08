iHeartRadio

Man charged with sexual assault over alleged relationship with 13 year old


A 30-year-old Brampton man is facing a slew of charges in connection with an investigation into sexual offences committed against a child.

York Regional Police (YRP) said they launched an investigation last month after learning that a 13 year old was involved in a non-consensual sexual relationship.

According to police, a man approached the victim at Chingacousy Park several months ago.

“Over the course of the summer, the accused had a non-consensual sexual relationship with the victim multiple times, including in his vehicle and in his home,” YRP said in a Nov. 8 news release.

Police said the accused may be employed in the medical field and may have previously worked at a school in Peel Region.

On Monday, Greg Scarlett, 30, of Brampton, was arrested and charged with four counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference – person under 16 as well as one count each of forcible confinement and luring a person under 16.

Scarlett was held in custody pending a bail hearing, police said.

Investigators have released a photo of the accused and are urging any additional victims or witnesses to come forward.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact YRP’s Special Victims Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.1800222tips.com.

