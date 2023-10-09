Brampton man charged with firearm offences following traffic stop in Mississauga
A 30-year-old man from Brampton has been arrested and charged with several firearm-related offences in the aftermath of a traffic stop in Mississauga.
Police say patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on Monday at approximately 2:37 a.m., near the intersection of Mid-Way Boulevard and Invader Crescent.
During their investigation of the vehicle, police say they located a loaded firearm.
Gideon Bonsu, 30, of Brampton, was arrested and charged with one count each of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possessing a loaded or prohibited firearm, occupying a motor vehicle knowing there is a firearm inside, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a firearm with an altered serial number, and possessing a firearm contrary to a court order.
He was held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Peel police.
