Brampton man charged with sexual assault after allegedly exposing himself to 11-year-old girl
A Brampton man is facing sexual assault charges after allegedly touching an 11-year-old girl and exposing himself to her last month.
Police say that on July 25 at around 3 p.m., an 11-year-old girl was walking in the area of Dufay Road and Sandalwood Parkway in Brampton when she was approached by a male suspect who attempted to sell her sunglasses.
The suspect then allegedly “made physical contact with her, and exposed himself,” according to a press release issued by Peel police.
On Thursday, police identified the suspect as 33-year-old Sunil Tak. He has been arrested and charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, and indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age.
The accused was held for a bail hearing and attended court in Brampton, police say.
Investigators are asking anyone with additional information to contact police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
