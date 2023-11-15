Brampton man driving father's Corvette caught going more than triple the speed limit: police

A 23-year-old Brampton man driving his father’s Corvette was allegedly caught by police going three times the legal speed limit.

In a post to X on Tuesday, Peel police said the driver was stopped at Humberwest Parkway and Queen Street.

The posted speed limit in the area is 60 km/h. The driver, police said, was clocked at a speed of 186 km/h.

Police said the driver was charged with stunt driving and his licence was suspended for 30 days.

As well, the Corvette was impounded for two weeks and an image from the traffic stop shows the vehicle hooked up to a tow truck.