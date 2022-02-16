Brampton man faces slew of charges after police pursuit in Muskoka
A Brampton man faces multiple charges, including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, after a police chase in Muskoka on Tuesday.
Provincial police say officers tried to pull over a vehicle speeding on Highway 11 in Huntsville, but they say the driver refused to stop and fled the area.
They say the vehicle headed into Bracebridge and exited onto Taylor Road, where officers were able to stop the driver using "strategically placed cruisers."
Police say the driver struck the cruisers causing damage in an attempt to take off again.
According to the OPP, the officers gained control of the situation and placed the driver under arrest.
During a vehicle search, officers allegedly found a prohibited conducted energy weapon and break-in tools.
Police charged the 27-year-old Brampton man with a slew of offences, including but not limited to impaired operation, flight from police, dangerous operation, resisting a peace officer, and possessing an instrument for copying credit cards.
In all, the accused faces more than 20 charges.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
