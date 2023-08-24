iHeartRadio

Brampton man found guilty of smuggling 62kg of cocaine over the border


A Brampton man has been found guilty of smuggling $3.5 million worth of cocaine into Canada.

A judge in Sarnia ruled in against trucker Harvinder Singh on Thursday.

On March 31, 2021, border agents at the Blue Water Bridge found two suitcases containing 62 kilograms of the drug.

A sentencing date has been set for Nov. 16 in Windsor.

