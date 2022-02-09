Brampton mayor calls for faster reopening as some provinces unveil aggressive plans to lift public health restrictions

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is calling on the Ford government to speed up its reopening plans in the wake of several western provinces unveiling aggressive timetables for the lifting of public health measures.

Brown said during a briefing on Wednesday that he believes there are “ongoing repercussions” from reopening too slowly and that there is now a “real basis for a faster reopening” in Ontario.

His comments come after officials in Alberta announced that the province’s proof of vaccination system will be scrapped immediately, with rules requiring students to wear masks in public schools slated to be lifted next week.

Saskatchewan has also said that it will no longer require proof of vaccination for access to some non-essential settings as of Monday and will lift its mandatory mask order by the end of February, so long as public health indicators continue to improve.

“I look at our small businesses. We have lost two small businesses in Brampton alone this month and many are continuing to be extremely constrained in terms of capacity limits and given the hospital picture I simply don’t see a basis for that,” Brown said on Wednesday. “So I do believe there is a real basis for a faster reopening. I think there are consequences in our society – mental health, businesses bankruptcy. We have to get back on our feet as a province and a country.”

Brown said that over the last two weeks the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Brampton Civic Hospital has went from 110 to 38, which he said is the type of decline “we haven’t seen at any point during the pandemic.”

Against this backdrop the Ontario government has said that its plans to lift capacity limits in indoor settings where proof of vaccination is required as of Feb. 21 and will also begin permitting 50 per cent capacity at sporting and concert venues at the same time.

The province, however, has not yet announced any plans to scrap other public health measures, including the proof of vaccination system and the order requiring that masks be worn in indoor public settings.

It also continues to place strict restrictions on long-term care homes, though it recently loosened the rules to allow fully vaccinated residents to resume day trips and will allow fully vaccinated individuals to resume visiting loved ones as of Feb. 21.

The province had previously introduced a rule limiting visits to designated essential caregivers only in December.

“I think we really need to look at other aspects of this lockdown that continue to have repercussions in society that are unwarranted,” Brown said on Wednesday. “I look at the long term care settings. You know, my grandmother is 107 years old and I can't see her. She's had COVID, she is double vaccinated with a booster and I can’t holder her hand, I can't give her a hug. It is bewildering and I worry about the cost on mental health. I have to say the decline I have seen in my own grandmother over the last two years has been more significant than at any time in her life and I believe that a contributing factor is not having that social interaction.”

Officials with the province’s science advisory table have previously said that they believe daily case counts in the province likely peaked somewhere around Jan. 11. But they have warned that the reopening of businesses and the increased mobility of residents will likely result in a “rebound” in hospitalization rates under all but “the most favourable assumptions.”