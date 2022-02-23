Brampton mayor says province should consider lifting mask mandate in schools

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown says that the Ontario government should “strongly” consider following Quebec’s lead and lifting the mask mandate for elementary and secondary school students amid improving public health indicators.

Quebec announced on Tuesday that it would no longer require school-aged children to wear masks in classrooms as of March 7, though they will continue to be required in common areas and on school buses.

The announcement comes on the heels of officials in Alberta lifting the mask mandate for schools earlier this month. Alberta has also exempted children under the age of 13 from its mask policy in all other settings.

“I think of my own son, Theodore, he's two-and-a-half and you know there's lessons that he goes to where he is required to wear a mask. He goes to soccer lessons where he's required to wear a mask, and trying to get a toddler to wear a mask is impossible and unreasonable,” Brown said during a briefing on Wednesday.

“So I'm very encouraged that the Quebec public health is going this direction. I think it's appropriate to get children back to normal where they can learn in an environment that is easier and more comfortable.”

Currently all students in Grade 1 to Grade 12 in Ontario are required to wear masks at school as part of series of measures intended to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The provincial policy does not extend to students in Kindergarten, however most boards in the GTA have independently decided to mandate masks for students in those grades as well.

Speaking with reporters at Brampton City Hall, Brown said that he believes Quebec’s approach to gradually lifting the mask mandate in schools is “relevant” to Ontario and should be considered as part of a broader effort to lift most remaining public health measures.

“The province has experienced very strong vaccination rates and, you know, it certainly sets up an environment where we can make these moves to get back to normal,” he said.

“This week Peel Region announced that 50 per cent of children aged five to 11 have received their first done and over 90 per cent of eligible residents have received their first dose. That is a tremendous milestone and hopefully it paves the way to get back to normal.”

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore has previously said that he plans to begin reviewing the mask mandate in the “second or third week of March” and that a decision on the matter would be made “in that timeframe.”

Masks in indoor public spaces have been required in Ontario since July of 2020.