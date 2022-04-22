Brampton North MPP says he will sit as independent after losing NDP nomination

Brampton North MPP Kevin Yarde says he will sit as an independent in the Ontario legislature for the remainder of the current session.

Yarde announced the move in a tweet Friday and said he made the decision “after careful discussion” with his family.

The move comes two weeks after the MPP lost the NDP nomination in the riding to challenger Sandeep Singh.

It is rare for sitting MPPs to face nomination battles within their parties.

Yarde became the first Black MPP in Peel Region after winning the riding in 2018 and most recently served as the opposition critic for auto insurance.

Yarde’s decision reduces the official opposition’s seat count to 37 in the 124-seat legislature, but does not alter the balance of power.

It's not clear whether Yarde will run as an independent in the upcoming June election. Candidates have until May 3 to submit their nomination papers.

- With files from Bryan Aguilar

After careful discussion with my family I have decided to sit as an Independent member in the Ontario legislature. I will continue to represent the people of Brampton North until my term of office ends June 2, 2022. I want to thank my constituents for their support.