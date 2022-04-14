Brampton school evacuated after 'chemical spray' released
Students attending a school in Brampton, Ont. have been sent home after an unknown chemical was sprayed within the building, police say.
Just after 11:30 a.m., Peel police were called to Sandalwood Heights Secondary School located at Parkway East and Freshspring Drive in Brampton after receiving reports of “some type of chemical spray” released in a school. At this time, officials aren't sure what the substance is.
Students have been evacuated and the school will remain closed for the day due to air quality.
No injuries have been reported, police said.
Brampton Fire and Emergency Services have responded to the incident.
MEDICAL:
- Sandalwood Py E/Freshspring Dr in #Brampton
- Reports of some type of chemical spray released in school
- Possibly pepper spray
- Fire alarm pulled
- @BramptonFireES is on route
- Students evacuated
- No reports of any injuries
- C/R at 11:31 a.m.
- PR22-0126005
-
-
Sault College receives $2M in provincial funding for engineering schoolAs renovations continue at the future site of the School of Engineering at Sault College, the province is providing funding for the project.
-
Businesses caught between rising costs and pinched customersInflation is the leading worry of just over one-third of Canadian businesses, according to a recent survey by Ownr, an RBC Ventures company.
-
Londoner honoured with Sovereign's Medal for 40 years of volunteer workSandi Burns learned in 2019 she would be awarded the Sovereign's Medal for volunteer work. But after the pandemic postponed the event, Lieutenant Governor for Ontario Elizabeth Dowdeswell announced she would visit Burns at her home for the ceremony.
-
Proposed tax on trucks met with disapproval from Sask. politiciansA proposed federal tax expansion on half ton trucks is being condemned in the Saskatchewan Legislature, a proposal Ottawa said came from an independent advisory body.
-
-
Gloves come off: NDP ties Kevin Falcon to unpopular Liberal cuts ahead of byelectionAhead of a byelection that's expected to give new BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon a seat at the provincial legislature, the NDP are on the attack, as part of a strategy to link him to past unpopular decisions.
-
‘Have you seen my wheels?’: Unusual theft north of FergusThe County of Wellington is asking for the public’s help.
-
Timmins police make $360K drug bust, two suspects arrestedA Timmins police investigation into a violent break and enter in early April turned up more than anticipated, leading to a drug bust totalling more than $360,000 in illicit drugs.