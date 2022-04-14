Brampton school evacuated after 'chemical spray' released

Students attending a school in Brampton, Ont. have been sent home after an unknown chemical was sprayed within the building, police say.

Just after 11:30 a.m., Peel police were called to Sandalwood Heights Secondary School located at Parkway East and Freshspring Drive in Brampton after receiving reports of “some type of chemical spray” released in a school. At this time, officials aren't sure what the substance is.

Students have been evacuated and the school will remain closed for the day due to air quality.

No injuries have been reported, police said.

Brampton Fire and Emergency Services have responded to the incident.

- Sandalwood Py E/Freshspring Dr in #Brampton

- Possibly pepper spray

- C/R at 11:31 a.m.

