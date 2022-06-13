Brampton school in lockdown after male reportedly seen with weapon, police say
A Brampton school has been placed under a lockdown amid a report that a male was seen shooting at a wall nearby.
Peel police say that the lockdown at Jean Augustine Secondary School has been ordered as a “precaution” at this point.
Investigators are currently checking the area near Elbern Markell Drive and Bovaird Drive where the male was reportedly seen.
In a message posted to Twitter, police said that it remains unclear whether the weapon that was seen is real.
No injuries have been reported.
WEAPONS DANGEROUS:
- Elbern Markell Dr/Bovaird Dr in #Brampton
- Reports of a male shooting at a wall in the area
- Unknown is weapon is real
- Officers checking the area
- No injuries reported
- Jean Augustine PSS in lockdown as a precaution
- C/R at 11:55 a.m.
- PR22-0198371
More to come…
-
New Brunswick man charged after drugs, weapons, stolen vehicles seized from home: RCMPA New Brunswick man from Tobique First Nation has been charged following an RCMP drug trafficking investigation.
-
Imitation gun pointed at driver during Guelph road rage incidentA Guelph man is facing several charges, including assault with a weapon, after he allegedly pointed a BB gun at a woman during a road rage incident on Friday.
-
Funding announced to add staff at family violence and homeless sheltersThe province is looking to alleviate staff shortages at family violence and homeless shelters with a new program.
-
Winnipeg's average mosquito trap counts rise over the weekendCity-wide average trap counts ballooned over the weekend in Winnipeg, with the daily average more than quadrupling in 24 hours.
-
No more masks at these Essex County facilitiesMore facilities in Essex County have dropped masking requirements.
-
Calgary teen, last seen leaving Calaway Park, reported missingRCMP has released photos of a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen getting into a car outside an amusement park near Calgary.
-
Calgary man charged in assault of service dog and ownerCalgary police say a suspect wanted in the assault of a service dog and the dog's owner has been located and charged.
-
Winnipeggers waiting hours outside passport officeAnyone hoping to visit the passport office in Winnipeg will likely be faced with long lines.
-
Trump ex-campaign manager pulls out of U.S. Capitol riots hearingWithout a key witness, the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot opened its hearing Monday after a scrambled delay as Donald Trump's former campaign manager Bill Stepien abruptly pulled out of testifying, citing a family emergency.