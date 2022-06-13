Brampton school in lockdown after male reportedly seen with weapon, police say

A Brampton school has been placed under a lockdown amid a report that a male was seen shooting at a wall nearby.

Peel police say that the lockdown at Jean Augustine Secondary School has been ordered as a “precaution” at this point.

Investigators are currently checking the area near Elbern Markell Drive and Bovaird Drive where the male was reportedly seen.

In a message posted to Twitter, police said that it remains unclear whether the weapon that was seen is real.

No injuries have been reported.

