Brampton transit cancels more than 20 routes amid staff shortages and reduced ridership

Brampton Transit will cancel more than 20 routes effective Jan. 17 until further notice amid staff shortages and reduced ridership.

The city announced the cancellations in a statement issued Wednesday.

“Due to COVID-19 related staff shortages and reduced ridership, effective Jan.17, 2022, Brampton Transit will be implementing temporary service cancellations and reductions to ensure our transit system can continue to safely move people around the city effectively,” the statement said.

The transit operator says that it will continue to monitor resource availability and ridership, and will restore services as soon as possible.

The following routes will be cancelled until further notice:

501A/C Züm Queen (501 still operating)

511C Züm Steeles (511/511A still operating)

561 Züm Queen West

13 Avondale

18B Dixie (18 Dixie still operating)

21 Heart Lake

25 Edenbrook

27 Robert Parkinson

28 Wanless

33 Peter Robertson

36 Gardenbrook

40 Central Industrial

55 Elbern Markell

58 Financial Drive

65 Seniors Shopper

81 Mayfield West

92 Bramalea GO

104 Chinguacousy Express

185 Dixie Express

199 UTM Express

School Special Routes 200-217 (they will resume when students return to in-person learning)

The following routes will be cancelled for evening service, after approximately 7:00 PM:

12 Grenoble

16 Southgate

26 Mount Pleasant

The following routes will be cancelled for Saturday service:

12 Grenoble

16 Southgate

17 Howden

19 Ferforest

For a full list of additional schedule changes, click here.

In November, more than 50 bus routes in Toronto were impacted by service changes as a result of staffing shortages caused by the TTC's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

On Monday, the Toronto Transit Committee terminated more than 350 employees who failed to comply with the agency’s COVID-19 vaccine policy.

