Branch 25 Legion in the Sault is on the move

The Maple Leaf that has flown in front of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 in Sault Ste. Marie for the last 55 years has been lowered.

The beer taps are dry and the last pots of coffee have been drained as members had one last visit with each other at the old Branch 25 building.

The structure will soon be demolished to make way for a new building and veterans housing complex. While members are excited to see the new building, many will have a hard time saying goodbye.

“Memories go with you wherever you are, and there was a lot of them made here and it’s very emotional,” said Branch 25 president Helen Stewart.

“There’s some of the veterans here that won’t be alive to see the new building. So that breaks my heart a bit, too.”

While the new Branch 25 is being built, the Legion will operate out of the Marconi Cultural Event Centre. Construction should be completed in 2024.