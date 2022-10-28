Branchton woman wins lottery for second time

A Branchton retiree is $77,777 richer after winning the top Instant Diamond 7s prize.

Elvira Badham says this is her second major win.

"I won $10,000 on LOTTARIO about five years ago," she said in a news release. "I mostly play INSTANT games and LOTTO MAX when the jackpot is high."

The mother of two and grandmother of three said she checked her ticket on the OLG App and had to make sure she wasn't seeing things when she saw ‘Big Winner’ come up.

"My heart started beating so fast and my palms became sweaty. I couldn't believe it,” Badham said. “My son was the first to know about the win – he couldn't believe it either."

Badham said she is undecided about what she will spend the winnings on.