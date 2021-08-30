Brand new Edmonton elementary and high schools to open doors

Two brand new schools in Edmonton are ready to welcome students back to in-person learning.

Two hundred students will start at Aleda Patterson Elementary in the west end on Thursday. The school will open as a K-3 in fall 2021.

Dr. Anne Anderson High School is also opening this week on Edmonton’s south site. Students in Grades 10 and 11 will be able to attend during the 2021-22 school year while Grade 12 courses will be offered the year after.

Both school principals said the focus this year will be on bringing students back safely.

“Schools are places of hope,” said Lisa Wright, principal for Dr. Anne Anderson. “What we’re really excited about is bringing kids into a school.

“They want to be in school,” Wright added. “There are many opportunities that await them in there and we’re just really excited about where we’re going to go as a team, alongside of our students.”