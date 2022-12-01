'Brand new visitor': Deer finds his way inside arena near Edmonton

A staff member at an arena east of Edmonton had an unexpected visitor last week when a deer walked onto the ice.

The strange occurrence happened at the Ardrossan Recreation Complex in Strathcona County.

"Our Zamboni room was a little warm and he opened up the bay door to cool down," facility supervisor Joshua Koke explained to CTV News Edmonton.

"While he was working on the ice, he noticed a noise behind him and a brand new visitor had joined him - a young buck."

Koke said the deer had a tough time finding his footing but was eventually able to get up and run into the bush.

"Our staffer made sure the deer wasn’t spooked and gave him lots of space, but positioned himself so the deer knew which way to go to get back out of the facility," Koke stated.

The complex is located just off Highway 824, south of Highway 16, about 30 kilometres east of downtown Edmonton.