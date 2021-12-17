Brand of COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed based on age: WECHU
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is letting residents know which COVID-19 vaccine to expect at the Devonshire Mall vaccination site starting Saturday.
Due to the current availability of mRNA vaccines across the province, WECHU CEO Nicole Dupuis and Windsor Regional Hospital president and CEO David Musyj issued a statement Friday letting residents know the type of vaccine received will be based on age.
The statement says those under the age of 30, will receive the Pfizer vaccine, based on approved age usage and preferential dosing recommendations.
Those 30 and older, for which there is no preferential dose, will receive the Moderna vaccine.
“We know that a dose of either mRNA vaccine will provide the recipient with a high level of protection against COVID-19 and the Omicron variant. Please do not hesitate to book your appointment for a first, second, or third dose and continue to check back at WEVAX.ca as new appointment times are added daily,” the statement says.
Residents looking to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can do so at WEVAX.ca
-
How to get rapid COVID-19 tests in ReginaRapid COVID-19 test kits are available at a number of locations throughout Regina.
-
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for TorontoEnvironment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto with periods of snow expected throughout the day.
-
Here are the COVID-19 restrictions for Ottawa heading into the holiday seasonNew restrictions are being imposed on social gatherings, restaurants, gyms and other businesses in Ottawa to address the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern.
-
Winnipeg Jets lose to Washington Capitals on day head coach Paul Maurice resignsWINNIPEG -- The Washington Capitals spoiled the debut for new Jets coach Dave Lowry on Friday night.
-
Saskatoon church delivers 200 Christmas mealsA local church is helping many in the core neighbourhoods of Saskatoon enjoy a Christmas meal.
-
-
Pedestrian struck and killed by SUV in MeafordOne person is dead after being struck by an SUV in downtown Meaford on Friday.
-
Duncan Keith added to COVID-19 protocol as Oilers' sick and injured list hits 12Duncan Keith was the latest member of the Edmonton Oilers to be placed in COVID-19 protocol Friday night, joining four other players and the head coach.