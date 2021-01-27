The City of Brandon has started reopening some of its services at city hall.

On Wednesday, the City of Brandon announced city hall, located at 410 9th Street, and the Civic Services Complex, located at 900 Richmond Avenue East, have reopened to the general public – though the services they will provide are limited.

At city hall, there will be finance and economic development services provided in-person on the main floor from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The city said all other services in city hall are by appointment only.

Those heading to city hall must enter at the north door along Louise Avenue only.

They will be required to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before heading to a service counter, and they must follow the arrows and physical distancing markers.

There will be a maximum of 33 people allowed in the city hall foyer at one time.

Those going past the counters must answer a health questionnaire.

The hours at the Civic Services Complex are 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The city said anyone feeling unwell or exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms should not attend city facilities.

More information can be found on the City of Brandon's website.