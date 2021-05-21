Brandon man killed following crash involving semi and pickup truck

A 33-year-old man from Brandon has died following a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi-trailer Wednesday morning near Snow Lake, Man.

RCMP were called to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 39 just west of the Highway 392 junction at 6:20 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a pickup truck completely burned in the north ditch of Highway 39, while a semi-truck was in the south ditch, with the driver still inside.

The passenger of the pickup truck, a 26-year-old man from Brookdale, sustained serious injuries and was being treated by EMS.

A 49-year-old man from Flin Flon, who was driving the semi and was the only occupant, needed to be extricated from his vehicle by emergency personnel, and suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 26-year-old and the 49-year-old were both hospitalized.

RCMP said it was raining and slightly foggy at the time of the crash. According to the initial investigation, the driver of the semi was travelling east on Highway 39 when the pickup truck, which was travelling west, ended up in the eastbound lanes. The driver of the semi tried to avoid the crash and ended up in the ditch, but the vehicles still collided.

The investigation is ongoing with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.