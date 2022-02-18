Brandon mayor not seeking re-election

The City of Brandon will have a new mayor this fall.

On Friday, Rick Chrest announced that he would not be seeking re-election as mayor in the upcoming municipal election.

“This has certainly been the biggest honour of my life to be selected to serve the fabulous community where I was born and raised,” Chrest said in a written statement. “However, after a combined 19 years on Council it is time for my wife and I to focus on the next chapter of our life, which will devote even more time to family.”

Chrest was first elected to Brandon city council in 1995, and represented the University Ward until 2006, spending eight years as deputy mayor. He was first elected as mayor of Brandon in 2014, and was acclaimed in 2018.

In his news release, Chrest said he was proud of several aspects of his tenure as mayor, including the collaborative nature of council, and the city’s strong fiscal management.

“We’re turning in a grand total of 4.64 per cent increase in taxes for the eight years combined, which is 0.58 per cent average and less than one-third of inflation,” he said. “Even more proudly I can say we’ve done so while maintaining or enhancing all services and tackling the most robust era of capital and infrastructure investment in our history.”

Chrest also spoke briefly about being the mayor of the city during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he is proud of how residents responded.

“The loss of lives, the unfavourable impacts on business and livelihoods and citizens’ mental health has been extremely tragic. However, I’ve also witnessed the most profound display of the resiliency of the human spirit,” he said. “It’s been a privilege to be the Mayor of a community who has generally been constructive, caring and kind through all of this.”

The municipal election will take place Oct. 26, 2022.